NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Oct 21
October 21, 2013 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Oct 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

MILLICOM

Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported third-quarter core profit above expectations on Monday and repeated its full-year profitability guidance. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $459 million versus a mean forecast of $449 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $507 million in the year-ago quarter.

ATLAS COPCO

Bank Societe Generale has cut its rating on the share of the Swedish compressor and mining-gear maker to “sell” from “hold”. Atlas Copco issues its third-quarter results on Oct. 25.

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
