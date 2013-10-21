NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Oct 21

OSLO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported third-quarter core profit above expectations on Monday and repeated its full-year profitability guidance. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $459 million versus a mean forecast of $449 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $507 million in the year-ago quarter.
Bank Societe Generale has cut its rating on the share of the Swedish compressor and mining-gear maker to “sell” from “hold”. Atlas Copco issues its third-quarter results on Oct. 25.
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Gwladys Fouche)