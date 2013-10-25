FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Friday
October 25, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 25(Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truckmaker is seen reporting a 14 percent rise in earnings before interest and tax to 3.3 billion Swedish crowns, according to a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Results are due at 0520 GMT.

For more details, double-click on

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish appliances maker’s core profit is expected to drop 9 percent to 1.3 billion Swedish crowns, according to a mean forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. Earnings are due at 0600 GMT.

For more details, double-click on

SSAB

The Swedish steel firm is seen reporting a pretax loss of 452 million Swedish crowns, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. Earnings are due at 0600 GMT.

For more details, double-click on

NOVOZYMES

The Danish industrial enzymes maker is expected to report a 3.6 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, helped by stronger sales of detergent and ethanol enzymes. Results are due at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, double click

PGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor is reporting its third-quarter results on Friday at 0600 GMT.

It is expected to report a flat operating profit of $245 million year-on-year, according to the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double-click on

$1 = 6.3794 Swedish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

