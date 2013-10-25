NORDIC STOCKS-UPDATE 1-Factors to watch on Friday

(Updates all factors with actual results)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 25(Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truckmaker posted a deeper-than-expected fall in third-quarter earnings as costs for the launch of a vast range of new trucks and fierce currency headwinds took a heavy toll.

Volvo said operating earnings excluding restructuring charges fell to 2.50 billion crowns ($392.9 million) from a year-ago 3.48 billion, well below a forecast 3.34 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For a full story, double click

For more details, double-click on

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish appliances maker’s reported core operating earnings, stripping out one-off items, of 1.08 billion crowns ($170 million). That was down from the comparable 1.42 billion in the same period of 2012 and below with an average forecast for 1.30 billion in a Reuters poll. It launched a new cost cutting package aimed at reducing annual expenses by 1.8 billion crowns. For a full story

For more details, double-click on

SSAB

The Swedish steel firm posted its fifth straight quarterly loss on Friday, but said it saw some improvement in demand ahead for steel in some markets.

The operating loss was 598 million Swedish crowns ($94 million) and compared to a loss of 655 million in the same period a year ago and the average forecast for a loss of 300 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

For a full story, double click on

For more details, double-click on

NOVOZYMES

The Danish industrial enzymes maker lowered its full-year sales and earnings growth outlooks due to unfavorable exchange rate moves as its third quarter operating profit rose more than expected.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 750 million Danish crowns ($138.8 mln) in the three months to end-September compared with 720 million a year earlier and just above a forecast for 746 million in a Reuters poll.

For a full story, double click on

For more on the company, double click

PGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor reported Q3 revenues of $366 mln (RTRS poll $408 mln) vs $388 mln in Q3 2012.

Q3 EBITDA was $216 mln (RTRS poll $245 mln) vs $222 mln in Q3 2012.

For more on the company, double-click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on.