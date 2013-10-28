NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Oct 28

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ASSA ABLOY

The world’s biggest lock maker is due to unveil third-quarter results at 0700 GMT. Operating earnings are expected to rise 6 percent to 2.05 billion Swedish crowns ($323.9 million), a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

ERICSSON, NOKIA

China Telecom Corp Ltd, the country’s third-largest mobile phone carrier, said its net profit rose to 14.7 billion yuan in January through September, up 17.1 percent from the corresponding period of last year.

VOLVO, ATLAS COPCO, SANDVIK

Komatsu, the Japanese competitor of among others Volvo within construction equipment, said the fall in demand in for mining gear had been worse than expected and trimmed its full year outlook for operating profit.

