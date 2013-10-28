CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Oct 28

(Corrects view of industry regulator in Swedish banks item to show he was comparing regulations on amortisation with tightening of the loan-to-value cap on mortgages)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer could raise 120 billion Danish crowns ($22.19 billion) in search for new acquisitions, business daily Borsen said, after the Carlsberg Foundation on Friday said it wanted to drop a rule in its charter that it must own at least 25 percent of the brewer.

STATOIL

Norway’s Statoil has recommended building a new platform at its Snorre field in the North Sea to extend the project’s lifetime to 2040 and squeeze out another 300 million barrels of oil, it said on Monday.

Total investments are estimated to be around 40 billion crowns ($6.79 billion), including platform, infrastructure and drilling, and production will start up in the fourth quarter of 2021.

ASSA ABLOY

The world’s biggest lock maker posted a bigger than expected rise in third quarter operating earnings on Monday and said it would launch a new restructuring programme before year-end.

Earnings before interest and tax rose to 2.09 billion Swedish crowns ($330.2 million) from a year-earlier 1.93 billion to come in just above a mean forecast of 2.05 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

SWEDISH BANKS

Martin Andersson, head of Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority, told daily Svenska Dagbladet Swedish households should pay down their mortgages by more than 25 percent of the purchase price, a level being debated as Sweden’s seeks to rein in more than a decade of ballooning debt and house prices.

Andersson also repeated that he believed regulations on amortisations were seen as more effective than a further tightening of a loan-to-value cap on mortgages.

ERICSSON, NOKIA

China Telecom Corp Ltd, the country’s third-largest mobile phone carrier, said its net profit rose to 14.7 billion yuan in January through September, up 17.1 percent from the corresponding period of last year.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Tankers, the tanker unit of the oil and shipping group, has ordered up to ten product tankers at an estimated cost of $416 million, shipping daily Lloyd’s List said.

VOLVO, ATLAS COPCO, SANDVIK

Komatsu, the Japanese competitor of among others Volvo within construction equipment, said the fall in demand in for mining gear had been worse than expected and trimmed its full year outlook for operating profit.

