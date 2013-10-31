NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 31

STOCKHOLM, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drugmaker reported a 9-month operating profit of 24.14 billion Danish crowns ($4.46 billion) compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for 24.28 billion. The firm kept its full-year operating profit outlook unchanged.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark’s biggest financial institution is expected to report a 37 percent rise in third quarter pretax profit, aided by declining loan impairments. Results are due at around 0700 GMT.

COLOPLAST

The Danish medical supplies maker is expected to report a 6.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit, a Reuters poll showed, aided by stronger revenue in all of its business units. Results are due at around 1100 GMT.

