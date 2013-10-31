FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 31
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 31, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drugmaker reported a 9-month operating profit of 24.14 billion Danish crowns ($4.46 billion) compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for 24.28 billion. The firm kept its full-year operating profit outlook unchanged.

For more on the company, double click on

DANSKE BANK

Denmark’s biggest financial institution is expected to report a 37 percent rise in third quarter pretax profit, aided by declining loan impairments. Results are due at around 0700 GMT.

For more on the company, double click on

COLOPLAST

The Danish medical supplies maker is expected to report a 6.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit, a Reuters poll showed, aided by stronger revenue in all of its business units. Results are due at around 1100 GMT.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on (Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki newsrooms) ($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.