NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 1

STOCKHOLM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TDC

The Danish telecom operator is expected to report a 3.0 percent fall in third-quarter core underlying profit as the price pressure remains in the Danish market. Results are due at around 0700 GMT.

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker announces its quarterly results, with analysts expecting its third-quarter underlying operating loss to widen to 114 million euros ($157 million) from 93 million euros a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.

Investors will also be looking for an update on its Terni mill, which previously belonged to ThyssenKrupp’s stainless steel unit Inoxum.

Sources recently told Reuters that Outokumpu asked the European Commission to let it keep the mill in Italy, which it had agreed to sell as a condition for regulatory approval of its Inoxum acquisition.

SAS

Every fifth cabin crew member at the Scandinavian airline is on sick leave, daily Dagens Nyheter reported. The Swedish Unionen labour union said the working conditions were putting pressure on staff and that it wanted negotiations to address the unusually high level of sick leave. However, it also added legal measures might be considered.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki newsrooms) ($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns)