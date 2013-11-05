NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 5

(Update with Sampo results)

HELSINKI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SAMPO

The Finnish investment and insurance group reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results due to a fall in investment income.

Its third-quarter pretax profit rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 403 million euros ($544 million) from 370 million a year earlier, compared with the average analyst forecast of 433 million euros in a Reuters poll.

WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING

The Danish hearing aid maker will give a trading update for the third quarter of the year. The update is expected at around 0700 GMT.

