NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 5
November 5, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Update with Sampo results)

HELSINKI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SAMPO

The Finnish investment and insurance group reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results due to a fall in investment income.

Its third-quarter pretax profit rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 403 million euros ($544 million) from 370 million a year earlier, compared with the average analyst forecast of 433 million euros in a Reuters poll.

WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING

The Danish hearing aid maker will give a trading update for the third quarter of the year. The update is expected at around 0700 GMT.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.7402 euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
