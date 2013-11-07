NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 7

(Updates Skanska and Securitas, adds Talvivaara, Stora Enso, UPM and Marimekko)

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TALVIVAARA

The Finnish nickel miner said it was in advanced talks to secure financing and avoid bankruptcy after a series of production disruptions, including a waste water leak.

Hit by weak nickel prices and production problems, the company reported its third-quarter operating loss widened to 29.2 million euros.

SKANSKA

The Nordic region’s biggest builder posted a rise in third-quarter operating earnings and order intake roughly in line with expectations on Thursday as construction activity edged higher on both sides of the North Atlantic.

SECURITAS

The world’s second-biggest security group posted a smaller rise than expected in third-quarter core profit and said signs of economic recovery in its main regions had not yet reached the security market.

HEXAGON

H&M owner Stefan Persson and his investment company Ramsbury Invest has sold 2.5 million shares in measurement technology company Hexagon, cutting their stake to 17.3 million shares or 4.86 percent of stock.

MARIMEKKO

The Finnish clothing and home furnishings retailer reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly operating profit due to weak sales in the Nordics and costly expansion in United States.

STORA ENSO, UPM-KYMMENE

South African Sappi, a rival to Stora and UPM in the European paper markets, said it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter, hurt by falling demand.

