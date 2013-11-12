FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Nov 12
#Apparel & Accessories
November 12, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Nov 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker’s third-quarter earnings report is due at around 0700 GMT. The company raised its full-year sales and margin outlook on October 31 after strong sales of new products in the third quarter.

