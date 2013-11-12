UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Nov 12

(Adds Norsk Hydro)

OSLO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NORSK HYDRO

Brazilian miner Vale has sold 90 percent of its shares, or 407 million shares, in Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro at a price of 25 crowns ($4.08) per share, resulting in proceeds of $1.66 billion, it said on Tuesday.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker’s third-quarter earnings report is due at around 0700 GMT. The company raised its full-year sales and margin outlook on October 31 after strong sales of new products in the third quarter.

