NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 13

HELSINKI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer reported a 4.5 percent fall in third-quarter operating profit and cut its sales outlook for the Russian market.

Its quarterly operating profit was 3.43 billion Danish crowns, compared with an average 3.47 billion crowns estimate in a Reuters poll.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping group lifted its full-year outlook, saying it now expects a net profit of around $3.5 billion compared with an earlier forecast for $3.3 billion.

It also reported a third-quarter net profit of $1.20 billion compared with the average analyst foreast of $1.09 billion in a Reuters poll.

ELECTROLUX

The world’s second biggest home appliances maker hold a capital market day for investors, analysts and media beginning at 0800 GMT.

