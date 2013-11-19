NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 19

(Adds Norsk Hydro and Topdanmark)

HELSINKI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Nokia shareholders are expected to approve the sale of its mobile phone business to Microsoft, with the deal’s financial benefits likely to outweigh resistance from a minority of investors upset over the sale of a Finnish national icon.

Nokia agreed in September to sell its devices and services business and license its patents to Microsoft for 5.44 billion euros ($7.36 billion) after failing to recover from a late start in smartphones.

For more on the company, double click

NORSK HYDRO

Shipping magnate John Fredriksen bought shares in aluminium producer Norsk Hydro for some 300 million crowns ($49.11 million) last week when Brazilian miner Vale was selling its stake in the firm, business daily Finansavisen reported on Tuesday.

Fredriksen, one of the world’s richest men, has interests in several sectors, such as shipping, oil drilling, salmon farming and oil trading. Until last week, he did not have interests in the aluminium business.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in the United States (AHAM 6) rose 7.1 percent year-on-year in October, data from industry body the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Monday.

Deliveries have risen 8.5 percent in the first 10 months of the year.

For more on the company, double click

TOPDANMARK

The Danish insurer is expected to report a 20.4 percent decline in pretax profit to 527 million Danish crowns ($96 million) in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company is due to report its result at around 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

For more on the company, double click

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering company holds a capital markets day for investors, analysts and media in Lund, in southern Sweden.

For more on the company, double click

VOLVO

Volvo Chief Executive Olof Persson may soon appoint new members to the group’s management team in order to ensure the group’s scheme to boost profitability does not fall behind schedule, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing undisclosed sources.

A Volvo spokesman declined to comment to the newspaper but said the efficiency scheme, intended to boost the group’s operating margin by 3 percentage points by the end of 2015, was proceeding according to plan.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on