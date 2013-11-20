UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 20

(Updates Atlas Copco and Volvo)

HELSINKI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ATLAS COPCO

The Swedish engineering group, which holds its capital markets day on Wednesday, said overall demand for the group’s products and services was expected to remain at the current level in the near term.

VOLVO

World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks rose 13 percent year-on-year in October as deliveries in North America jumped.

However, it said first quarter production rates in Europe would be adjusted to reflect lower demand, a consequence of customers having pre-bought trucks ahead of stringent emission regulations which come into force Jan. 1, 2014.

ORION

The Finnish drug maker holds an analyst meeting, due to start at 0700 GMT with a speech from the CEO.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

APM Terminals, the port operating unit of the Danish shipping and oil group, is planning to expand to also operate ports handling oil, coal and other goods, daily Berlingske Tidende said.

TALVIVAARA, OUTOKUMPU, FORTUM , FINNAIR, STORA ENSO, METSO , TELIASONERA, SAMPO, NESTE OIL

Finnish parliament will discuss reforming the state’s ownership policy after confusion over the government’s role in companies where it owns stakes.

The parliament plenary session is due to start at 1200 GMT.

