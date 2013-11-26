FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Nov 26
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Nov 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ALGETA

German pharmaceutical group Bayer has offered to buy Norway’s Algeta, its partner for a new prostrate cancer treatment, for $2.4 billion, a 27 percent premium to the stock’s last close, Algeta said on Tuesday.

YARA

The Oslo-listed fertilizer firm agreed to purchase OFD Holding Inc from Omimex Resources Inc for $425 million, including debt to expand its downstream business across Latin America.

Yara said its new earnings scenarios indicate a spread of earnings per share (EPS) in the range of 19-54 crowns. In the scenarios presented last year, the range in earnings was 20-57 crowns per share.

GENMAB

The Danish biotech company raised its full-year guidance and said it would receive an $8 million milestone payment from its partner Janssen.

It raised its forecast for an operating result for continuing operations this year to a profit of 35 million crowns to a loss of 30 million crowns, from an earlier guidance of a loss of between 10 million crowns and 75 million crowns.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.