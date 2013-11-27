FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Nov 27
November 27, 2013 / 6:54 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Nov 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

A survey of 24 fund managers by Norwegian bank DNB showed Volvo’s operating margin is expected to reach only 7.8 percent in 2016, well below the company’s target of 11.7 to 13.7 percent and lower than the mean forecast among equity analysts, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

Volvo last year launched a sweeping efficiency programme to boost its operating margin in a restructuring planned to be completed by the end of 2015.

AUTOLIV

S&P has placed the BBB+ credit rating of Autoliv, the world’s biggest auto safety gear maker, on a positive credit watch for a possible upgrade.

