NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 4

(Adds Volvo, Aker Solutions)

HELSINKI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian oil services firm maintained its commitment to paying out 30 to 50 percent of its profits in dividends but gave up its long term revenue target and said it would focus on quality.

For more on the company, click on

VOLVO

The world’s second biggest truck maker holds its capital markets day on Wednesday. Shares in the firm have been hit by concerns that the company’s sweeping efficiency scheme may fail to produce the planned results in the wake of weaker than expected earnings in the third quarter.

For more on the company, click on

AKER SOLUTIONS

Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has given up some of its long-term targets due to uncertainty about future investments in the oil sector.

For more on the company, click on

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine maker confirmed information in the market that its 396 megawatt Mareña Renovables project in Mexico has been further delayed. It said it has agreed to extend the forbearance agreement to February 28.

For more on the company, click on

CARGOTEC

The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker said it raised 74 million euros ($101 million) from selling own shares held in treasury to selected investors.

The sold stake corresponded to 4.6 percent of its all shares, and the company plans to use the sale’s proceeds for refinancing its existing debt.

For more on the company, click on

STORA ENSO, FORTUM

Stora Enso said it will buy utility Fortum’s power plant by the forestry group’s Enocell pulp site in Finland for 16 million euros as planned and will also invest 13.5 million euros at the mill.

For more on the companies, click on {FUM1V.HE]

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Oil, the company’s second-biggest business unit, is very positive on prospects for oil exploration in Iraq and expects to be present in the country for the next 20 to 30 years, its head of exploration Esbern Hoch said according to daily Borsen.

For more on the company, click on

OUTOTEC

The mining techonology company is holding its capital markets day in London.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on