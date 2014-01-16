UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Thursday

(Adds TeliaSonera)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecom company’s fourth-quarter profit will be weighed down by one-off items totalling 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($386 million), mostly made up of non-cash writedowns, it said on Thursday.

BANG & OLUFSEN

Danish luxury stereo and television maker reported a 26 percent fall in second-quarter pretax profit, capped by currency headwinds, but kept its full-year outlook.

KESKO

Finnish retailer Kesko said its December sales dropped 3 percent from a year ago to 813 million euros ($1.1 billion), dampened by poor performance at its home goods and hardware trade. ($1 = 0.7356 euros)

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in the United States (AHAM 6) rose 7.4 percent year-on-year in December and 9.4 percent in the full year 2013, data from industry body the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Wednesday.

SKF

Barclays has raised its rating on shares in the world’s biggest bearings maker to equal weight from underweight and raised its target price to 160 Swedish crowns from 145.

