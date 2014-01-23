NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 23

STOCKHOLM Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Nokia’s fourth-quarter results on Thursday are expected to show a steep fall in network equipment sales, highlighting pressure on the company to grow what will be its main business after selling the former flagship handset division to Microsoft .

KINNEVIK

Data late on Wednesday from U.S. Internet analytics firm comScore showed the number of unique visits to Zalando, Europe’s biggest online fashion retailer, growing 26.4 percent in December, a key month for retailers, from the same 2013 month.

That was down sharply from just below 40 percent in both October and November and from 53 percent growth in September.

