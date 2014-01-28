NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 28

HELSINKI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SWEDBANK

The Swedish bank unveiled a smaller than expected hike of its dividend and posted fourth-quarter net earnings just short of market expectations as a write-down in its portfolio of repossessed real estate weighed.

For more on the company, double click

CAVERION

The Finnish building services and maintenance company said it expects its core profit to grow up to 34 percent this year as it aims to cut costs and expand in Germany.

For more on the company, click on

SKF

The world’s biggest bearings maker is scheduled to issue its fourth-quarter results at around 1200 GMT. SKF is seen posting a 26 percent rise in adjusted operating earnings to 1.9 billion Swedish crowns ($299 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double click

GETINGE

The medical technology firm posts fourth-quarter results at around 1200 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll on average see adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rising 16 percent to 2.01 billion Swedish crowns.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on