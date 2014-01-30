NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 30

(Updates H&M)

HELSINKI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

H&M

The world’s second biggest fashion retailer said it was optimistic for 2014 even after it reported disappointing fourth-quarter profits.

It posted a pre-tax profit of 7.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.13 billion), missing average analyst forecasts for 7.6 billion.

TELIASONERA

The Nordic telecom operator said it expected flat sales and margins in 2014 after reporting fourth-quarter profit below expectations.

ERICSSON

The mobile telecom gear maker posted sales and fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations on Thursday and said network projects in China and Russia had not compensated for lower sales in North America and Japan.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin producer edged its financial guidance for 2014 higher, saying it now expects sales to grow by 8-11 percent and operating profit to grow by around 10 percent in local currencies.

TRYG

The Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer posted fourth-quarter earnings well above expectations on Thursday and maintained its financial targets.

UPM-KYMMENE

Finnish paper maker is to post its fourth-quarter results at around 0730 GMT. The company is expected to report a 18.5 percent rise in quarterly core operating profit as cost cuts improved profitability at its troubled European paper business, a Reuters poll showed.

TELENOR

Norwegian telecoms group Telenor signed a 15-year licence agreement in Myanmar and said its operations in one of Asia’s poorest countries would reach cash-flow break within three years, the firm said on Thursday.

Telenor, which has around 150 million subscribers in Asia, the Nordics and central Europe, said it would pay $500 million for the licence while peak funding costs, defined as the licence fee plus accumulated losses until it reaches operating cash flow break-even, is expected to be around $1 billion.

