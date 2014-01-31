NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 31

(Updates with Electrolux results) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

EMGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor has a 100 percent success rate when it comes to finding oil and gas deposits in the Barents Sea in the Arctic, according to a note by Bernstein Research, Norwegian daily Finansavisen reported on Friday.

The company’s electromagnetic technology confers it an advantage over competitors that enables it to find hydrocarbons where others can‘t, said the report.

EMGS shares have been down 12 percent since the beginning of the year.

For more on the company, double click on

ELECTROLUX

The world’s second biggest home appliances raised its outlook for Europe on Friday, saying it now expected long-suffering demand there to grow slightly this year.

But its fourth-quarter core earnings fell more than expected, to 1.22 billion crowns ($187 million) from a year-ago 1.59 billion. The market’s mean forecast was 1.33 billion in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, double click

SCANIA

The truck maker’s decision to cut its annual dividend this week has stirred up renewed opposition from Sweden’s small shareholders’ association and minority owners who question the intentions of Volkswagen which together with MAN SE hold nearly 90 percent of votes and about 60 percent of capital in Scania, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported.

The association sought to drum up support last year for a call to have Scania appoint an independent supervisor to ensure the interests of minority shareholders were protected, but the push failed to gain traction.

For more on the company, double click

($1 = 6.5221 Swedish crowns)

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on