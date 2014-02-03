NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 3

HELSINKI, Feb 3 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SANDVIK

The maker of mining gear, tools and specialty metals is due to report fourth-quarter earnings at around 0700 GMT.

Adjusted operating earnings are seen falling 10 percent to 2.74 billion crowns ($419 million), according to the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

SCANIA

There is a high probability Volkswagen will buy out the minority shareholders in the Sweden-based truck maker, business daily Dagens Industri said.

The newspaper pointed to bid rumors in Germany as former Daimler executive Andreas Renschler -- whom VW wants to head up its trucks business according to a Reuters source -- has demanded VW take complete control of Scania to accept the job.

VW and MAN SE, which it also controls, own Scania shares corresponding to almost 90 percent of votes but only about 60 percent of capital.

