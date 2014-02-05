UPDATE 3-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 5

(Adds Volvo, updates Konecranes and F-Secure)

HELSINKI/OSLO, Feb 5 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

North American heavy trucks orders rose further in January over a strong December to put the preliminary tally of class 8 trucks at 34,700 units in the month, data from ACT Research showed late Tuesday according to a note by ABG Sundal Collier.

For more on the company, double click

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish banking group proposed on Wednesday an extraordinary dividend as fourth-quarter operating profit landed above expectations.

For more on the company, double click

SEB

The Swedish banking group reported on Wednesday a stronger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter operating profit as it proposed a dividend well above analyst forecasts.

For more on the company, double click

F-SECURE

The Finnish anti-virus software maker forecast sales to grow in 2014, saying revelations by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden were boosting interest in its data storage and protection software.

For more on the company, double click on

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker reported on Wednesday quarterly results slightly below market expectations and said its customers would likely remain wary of investment.

For more on the company, double click on

MARIMEKKO

The Finnish textile and design company said it was cutting jobs after booking a loss in the fourth quarter due to a costly expansion in the United States and weak consumer spending in Europe.

For more on the company, double click on

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group said on Wednesday it expected demand to be flat or slightly lower in the first quarter after a fourth quarter of forecast-beating earnings and order intake.

For more on the company, double click

MARINE HARVEST

The world’s largest fish farmer expects output to soar this year and predicted rising dividends as fish prices stay exceptionally high.

For more on the company, double click on

GJENSIDIGE

Norway’s biggest insurer said it would next year double the money it puts aside to 200 million crowns ($31.80 million) to pay claims due to bad weather as it reported quarterly results that beat expectations on Wednesday.

For more on the company, double click on

STORA ENSO

The Finnish pulp and paper maker is expected to report a 26-percent fall in fourth-quarter underlying operating profit due to weak European paper markets. Its results are due at 1100 GMT.

The company, which is Europe’s second-biggest paper maker after UPM-Kymmene, is seen posting a quarterly core operating profit of 117 million euros, down from 158 million a year earlier.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on