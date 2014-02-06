NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 6

(Adds Pohjola, Lundbeck, Volvo)

OSLO/HELSINKI/COPENHAGEN, Feb 6 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

POHJOLA

Finland’s financial group OP-Pohjola Group said it planned to buy all shares in Pohjola Bank it did not already own for around 3.4 billion euros ($4.6 billion), offering 16.80 euros in cash per share -- an 18 percent premium from Wednesday’s close.

OP-Pohjola said it wanted to centralise its decision-making to respond to tighter banking regulations. The group, including its co-operative banks, owns around 55 percent of shares and 76 percent of voting rights in Pohjola Bank.

The announcement came shortly after the listed bank announced stronger-than-expected results.

VOLVO

The world’s number-two truck maker posted a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter core earnings, dented by currency headwinds and lingering costs for launching new models, and unveiled plans to cut 4,400 jobs in its quest to boost profits.

However, order bookings at the group held up surprisingly well as activity shot up in North America.

LUNDBECK

The Danish drugmaker reported fourth-quarter earnings far below market expectations, and lowered expectations for 2014 revenue.

The company said it made an operating profit of 68 million Danish crowns in the period compared with 170 million in a Reuters poll.

TELE2

Tele2, which lost a December auction for the mobile spectrum it needs to run its Norwegian network, is in deal talks with the winner, Access Industries, in a bid to salvage its local operation, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

DNB

Norway’s biggest bank presents its fourth-quarter results on Thursday at 0630 GMT. It is expected to report a net profit of 4.2 billion crowns ($667.74 million), up from 3.8 billion at the same time a year ago.

TGS-NOPEC

The Norwegian seismic surveyor reported fourth-quarter earnings well above forecasts on Thursday as loan losses fell sharply even as net interest income grew in line with forecasts.

DNB’s pretax operating profit rose 54 percent to 6.86 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.10 billion), well above forecasts for 5.74 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airline said group traffic in January was up 50 percent from a year earlier.

ORKLA

The Norwegian conglomerate named Peter Ruzicka, a close collaborator of its biggest shareholder Stein Erik Hagen, its new chief executive and proposed a dividend of 2.50 crowns per share for 2013.

The firm’s earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) fell to 1.03 billion crowns ($164.99 million) from 1.1 billion crowns at the same time a year ago, just short of expectations for 1.06 billion according to 10 analysts in a Reuters poll.

DANSKE BANK

Danske Bank reported a net profit of 7.1 billion Danish crowns for 2013 compared to the market’s forecast of 7.32 billion in a Reuters poll. It also foreacst net profit in 2014 to be between 9 billion and 12 billion crowns.

DSV

Danish freight forwarder DSV reported full-year 2013 EBITA of 2.55 billion Danish crowns compared to 2.54 billion expected in a Reuters poll. Full-year revenue was also roughly in line with expectations.

It forecast EBITA around 2.50-2.70 billion crowns in 2014.

TIETO

The Finnish IT services provider is expected to report a fall in both quarterly sales and adjusted operating profit due to a slump in corporate technology spending, according to a Reuters poll. Results are due at 0600 GMT.

Analysts on average forecast fourth-quarter operating profit, excluding items, of 43.5 million euros ($58.9 million)compared to 44.2 million euros a year earlier. Quarterly sales was seen down 10 percent year-on-year at 431 million euros.

YIT

Finnish IT services provider Tieto reported an expected fall in quarterly sales and earnings due to a slump in corporate technology spending.

Tieto’s fourth-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, was 42.7 million euros, roughly in line with analysts’ expectations and slightly down from 44.2 million euros a year earlier.

METSO

Finnish engineering company Metso announces its results at 1000 GMT, with the market bracing for a fall in orders and profit amid global economic uncertainty.

Analysts on average forecast adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 137 million euros ($185 million) compared with 139 million euros a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.

VALMET

Finnish paper machine maker Valmet, which debuted on the Helsinki bourse on Jan 2, announces its quarter results at 1000 GMT. The company was spun off from Metso.

METSA BOARD

The Finnish packaging board maker is expected to report a 12 percent rise in core operating profit when it announces its results at 1000 GMT.

($1 = 6.2899 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Additional reporting by Copenhagen and Stockholm newsrooms)