NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 10

HELSINKI/OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOKIA

Nokia and HTC announced late on Friday that they settled all patent litigation between them with HTC agreeing to payments of an undisclosed sum.

DANSKE

Denmark’s public prosecutor for serious economic and international crime is investigating Danske Bank over alleged price manipulation, the bank said on Friday.

DET NORSKE, ROCKSOURCE AND LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Norwegian oil firm Det norske has discovered hydrocarbons in the Norwegian section of the Barents Sea, it said on Monday.

The company did not say whether the discovery was oil or gas and how much had been found. Drilling operations were ongoing and final results were not yet available, it said.

Other partners in the license include Sweden’s Lundin Petroleum and Norway’s Rocksource.

SECURITAS

The world’s second-biggest security group said on Monday fragile signs of economic recovery in Europe and the United States had not fed through to the security market as it reported below-forecast quarterly earnings.

PROSAFE

The Oslo-listed offshore accommodation provider reports fourth-quarter earnings early on Monday. It is expected to report a pre-tax profit up 17 percent year-on-year to $47.3 million.

