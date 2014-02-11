UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 11

(Adds Hexagon, Millicom factors)

HELSINKI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

HEXAGON

The measurement technology group is expected to report a slight rise in fourth-quarter operating profit to 138 million euros ($188.34 million) from a year-ago 135 million. The company is due to report at 0700 GMT.

MILLICOM

The Latin America and Africa-focused telecoms firm reports fourth-quarter results. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are seen at $462 million against $528 million in the year-ago quarter.

Results are due at 0700 GMT.

FINNAIR

The Finnish airline is due to announce its quarterly results on Tuesday morning, with markets focusing on whether the company can pick up its turnaround momentum.

NOKIA

Nokia will unveil a low-cost smartphone running a version of Google’s Android operating system, despite its partnership and planned merger with Microsoft, according to the Wall Street Journal.

