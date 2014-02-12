NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Feb 12

(Updates Telenor, Norsk Hydro, Storebrand, Yara and REC Silicon)

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms group reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations on Wednesday but proposed a big dividend increase that beat market forecasts.

For more on the company, click on

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer, one of the world’s largest producers of aluminium, reported core earnings well above forecasts on Wednesday due to cost cuts and offered a dividend for 2013 in line with expectations.

For more on the company, click on

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian life insurer reported a group profit in line with expectations and offered no dividend for 2013, as anticipated.

For more on the company, click on

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser reported fourth-quarter earnings well below expectations on Wednesday and proposed a dividend that also missed market forecasts.

For more on the company, click on

REC SILICON

The Norwegian solar firm expects an improved market balance in the first quarter of this year, the firm said on Wednesday, as it reported fourth-quarter losses that were smaller than expected.

For more on the company, click on

SAMPO

Nordic insurer Sampo is expected to report a fall in fourth-quarter pretax profit after failing to match a surge in its property and casualty insurance unit a year earlier.

Analysts on average forecast quarterly pretax profit to fall 9 percent from a year earlier to 405 million euros ($553 million), according to a Reuters poll. Results are due around 0730 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on