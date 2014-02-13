NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Feb 13

(Updates with news on oilfield Johan Verdrup, results)

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STATOIL, DET NORSKE, LUNDIN PETROLEUM, MAERSK

The giant North Sea oilfield Johan Sverdrup will cost around 100-120 billion crowns ($16.35-$19.62 billion) to develop, partners Statoil and Det norske said.

The firms said production could peak to 550,000 to 650,000 barrels per day. The field is operated by Statoil while shareholders also include Lundin Petroleum, Maersk, Det norske and Norwegian state-holding firm Petoro.

FLSMIDTH & CO

Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co. reports its fourth-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT on Thursday.

Its operating profit (EBIT) seen falling 55 percent to 357 million Danish crowns ($65.3 million) in the fourth quarter, down from 796 million crowns in the same quarter last year.

For more on the company, click on

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian offshore engineering firm reported fourth quarter and order backlog numbers in line with forecasts and said it was confident in its medium term outlook.

Its EBITDA fell 2 percent to 1.06 billion, in line with expectations while its order backlog crowns was 58.1 billion crowns, just a touch above forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

NORWEGIAN AIR

Europe’s third-biggest budget airline by passengers after Ryanair and easyJet is reporting its fourth-quarter core on Thursday.

It is expected to show a net loss of 265 million crowns ($43.35 million), according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, down from a profit of 23.6 million reported at the same time a year ago.

PGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor reports its fourth-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT.

The firm, which maps the seabed for oil and gas deposits, is expected to see its net profit rise to $40.9 million according to a Reuters poll of analysts, up from $40.1 million at the same time a year ago.

For more on the company, click on

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian media group reported fourth-quarter earnings below forecasts and said its key French unit may record a slowdown in the short-term.

Its EBITDA fell to 406 million crowns ($66.39 million) from 497 million crowns in the year-ago period, below analysts’ mean forecast for 462 million.

For more on the company, click on

OUTOKUMPU

Stainless steelmaker Outokumpu is expected to report a smaller underlying loss in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier, as cost cuts help limit the impact of weaker stainless stel prices.

For more on the company, click on

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store and retail chain owner reported a 15 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit due to poor sales during the pre-Christmas shopping season and a weaker rouble.

Its quarterly operating profit fell to 48.3 million euros ($65.6 million) from 56.8 million euros despite extensive cost cuts.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on