NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Feb 14
#Intel
February 14, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Feb 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

GN STORE NORD

Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reports its fourth-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT.

Its core profit (EBITA) seen rising 34 percent to 404 million Danish crowns ($74 million) in the fourth quarter, up from 301 million crowns in the same quarter last year. .

For more on the company, click on.

RAUTARUUKKI, SSAB

Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki, which has agreed to be bought by Sweden’s SSAB, announces fourth-quarter results at 0700 GMT, with markets expecting a comparable operating profit of 12.5 million euros ($17.08 million) compared to a loss of 34 million a year earlier.

For more on the companies, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.7317 euros $1 = 5.4603 Danish crowns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
