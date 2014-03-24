NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 24

STOCKHOLM, March 24 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELIASONERA

The company has 7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.09 billion) in capital locked up in Uzbekistan, daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Monday. Five billion of the total is money loaned from other parts of Telia’s business.

For more on the company, double click on

NETS

Nordea, Danske, DNB and 183 other banks said on Monday they would sell their stakes in payments group Nets to a consortium in a buyout deal totalling 17 billion Danish crowns ($3.14 billion).

The consortium consists of Advent International and Bain Capital, and pension fund ATP.

Reuters reported that Bain, Advent and ATP were in exclusive talks earlier this month.

For more on the companies selling stakes, double click on ,,

NOKIA

Nokia said it expected the 5.4 billion euro ($7.5 billion) sale of most of its phone business to Microsoft will close in April. It had previously said it expected the deal to close in the first quarter.

Microsoft has also said it expected the deal to close in April.

For more on the companies, double click on,

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on