NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 25
March 25, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 25 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELE2

Berenberg bank has cut its target price on the Swedish telecoms operator to 84 Swedish crowns from 85 on a hold rating.

For more details on the company, click on

UPM-KYMMENE

Inderes Equity Research has lifted its recommendation on the Finnish paper maker to “reduce” from “sell” with an unchanged target price of 11.30 euros.

For more details on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 6.4287 Swedish Crowns

