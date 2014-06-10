NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on June 10

STOCKHOLM, June 10 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

GETINGE

The Swedish medical technology firm’s chairman said it may take a couple of years before the company overcomes its problems in the United States where it is trying to improve controls following inspections by the Food and Drug Administration.

“It is going to cost a lot of money and and take maybe two years before we are through this,” Carl Bennet was quoted by Swedish business daily Dagens Industri as saying on Tuesday.

