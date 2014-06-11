FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on June 11
June 11, 2014

NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on June 11

HELSINKI, June 11 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion retailer will publish figures for sales growth in May, and total sales in its second quarter. The average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for May sales to rise 11.5 percent.

Separately, H&M’s larger Spanish rival Inditex reported a smaller drop in first-quarter profit than forecast on Wednesday

Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

