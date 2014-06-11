NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on June 11

(Updates H&M)

HELSINKI, June 11 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

OPERA SOFTWARE ASA :

The Norwegian software maker said it had been involved in negotiations to buy an unnamed company, but denied media reports that an agreement to acquire the firm had been signed or was likely to be signed in the very near future.

CLAS OHLSON

The Swedish retailer posted fiscal fourth quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday but said sales in May had been stronger than the market had expected.

The company proposed a dividend of 4.75 crowns per share for the fiscal year 2013/2014, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.95 crowns.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion retailer said its sales rose 19 percent in May, above a forecast of 11.5 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts. Sales in its fiscal second quarter also beat expectations.

Separately, H&M’s larger Spanish rival Inditex reported a smaller drop in first-quarter net profit than forecast on Wednesday

