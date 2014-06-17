NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 17

HELSINKI, June 17 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in the United States (AHAM 6) rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in May, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Monday.

COM HEM

Shares in Sweden’s biggest cable operator start trading in Stockholm in the country’s biggest initial public offering for 14 years.

The company said on Tuesday the offer price had been set at 58 crowns per share, compared with an initial guidance range of 44-62 crowns per share, giving the firm a market capitalisation of 11.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.73 billion).

NOKIA

The Finnish company will kick off its shareholder meeting around 1100 GMT, with newly-appointed chief executive Rajeev Suri expected to speak about the firm’s new strategy following the sale of its mobile phone unit to Microsoft.

