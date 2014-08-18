FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 18
#Intel
August 18, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SWEDISH MATCH

Cigars and pipe tobacco firm Scandinavian Tobacco Group, 49 percent owned by moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match, plans an initial public offering in Copenhagen, daily business paper Borsen reported on Monday.

For more on the company, click on

KINNEVIK

German Internet service provider United Internet AG is investing 435 million euros ($583 million) for a 10.7 percent stake in venture capital group Rocket Internet, the companies said late on Friday. Following the deal, Swedish investment firm Kinnevik will hold an 18.5 percent stake in Rocket.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
