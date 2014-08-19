NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 19

HELSINKI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group, due to publish its quarterly results at 0600 GMT, is expected to report a 158 percent rise in net profit to $2.21 billion for the second quarter.

The net result is positively affected by $2.8 billion from sale of shares in retail unit Dansk Supermarked and negatively affected by $1.7 billion from an impairment of its Brazilian oil assets.

For more on the company, click on

JYSKE BANK

The Danish bank is expected to quadruple its second quarter pretax profit to 2.58 billion Danish crowns ($462 million) thanks to a reassessment of assets and liabilities in the wake of the acquisition in February of mortgage lender BRFkredit, which Jyske said was a “bargain purchase.”

The earnings report is expected to be released between 0600 and 0700 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States, an important market for the Swedish appliances maker, rose by 12.4 percent year-on-year in July, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed. Electrolux generated roughly third of group sales in North America last year.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on