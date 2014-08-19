NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 19

(Updates A.P. Moller-Maersk, Jyske Bank and Electrolux)

HELSINKI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group raised its full-year profit guidance and announced a rare share buyback programme on Tuesday after posting second quarter results slightly above analysts’ expectations.

JYSKE BANK

The Danish bank almost quadrupled pretax profit in the second quarter, aided by a reassessment of assets and liabilities in the wake of the acquisition of mortgage lender BRFkredit. The result, however, was below analysts’ expectations.

ELECTROLUX

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, quoting a source, that Electrolux is gaining momentum in talks to buy General Electric’s appliances unit. “Electrolux is rising to more prominence,” a person close to GE said.

GE is in talks with more firms on the unit..

LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics and Turkey’s Arcelik remain possible buyers, the source told WSJ. Another source said U.S. firm Quirky had teamed up with private equity firm Blackstorne group to put together a bid.

Separately, deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States, an important market for Electrolux, rose by 12.4 percent year-on-year in July, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed.

