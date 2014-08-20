NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 20

HELSINKI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The world’s biggest wind turbine maker is expected to report an operating profit of 108 million euros ($144 million) in the second quarter from a 9 million loss a year ago, a Reuters poll of analysts showed..

The Danish company is due to report its results at 0630 GMT.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer’s second quarter operating profit rose 6 percent to 3.6 billion Danish crowns ($642 million), beating a forecast for a 3.43 billion profit in a Reuters poll.

The company lowered its full-year financial guidance and now expects low- to mid-single decline in reported operating profit, and mid- to high-single-digit decline in adjusted net profit.

