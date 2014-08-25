NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 25

HELSINKI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SONGA OFFSHORE

The Oslo-listed rig firm said it expected the Norwegian rig market to improve from the second half of next year due to lower supply, as its net earnings unexpectedly swung to a loss on Monday due to a $31 million impairment.

READSOFT

Hyland Software said late last week it would withdraw its bid on Readsoft after bidding rival Lexmark raised its offer for the company to 57 Swedish crowns ($8.22) per share and said it owns 42.9 per cent of Readsoft shares and 57.7 per cent of the votes.

Hyland’s bid was conditional upon that it should own more than 90 percent of shares and that there were no other more favourable offer. Hyland’s highest bid was for 55 crowns per share.

