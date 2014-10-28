FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 28
October 28, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

FRED. OLSEN ENERGY

The Norwegian rig firm reports its third-quarter results at 0600 GMT. It is expected to post earnings before taxes and interest (EBIT) down 6.8 percent year-on-year to $88.4 million, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

KVAERNER

The Norwegian builder of oil platforms reports its third-quarter results at 0700 GMT.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to fall to 175 million crowns ($26.44 million) from 180 million crowns in the year-ago period, according to a Reuters poll of analysts..

BAKKAFROST

The Oslo-listed fish farmer reported an operational EBIT of 208.7 million Danish crowns ($35.61 million) for the third quarter, largely in line with the 211 million crowns expectation in a Reuters poll of analysts. The company kept its 2014 fish farm output forecast unchanged and predicted a small increase for 2015.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms 1 US dollar = 6.6178 Norwegian krone 1 US dollar = 5.8600 Danish crown Reporting by Oslo Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
