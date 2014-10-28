NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 28

(Adds UPM)

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group posted on Tuesday third quarter core earnings of 1.55 billion crowns ($212 million), marginally above market expectations, and said it expected demand to be roughly unchanged in the final quarter of 2014.

FRED. OLSEN ENERGY

The Norwegian rig firm reports its third-quarter results at 0700 GMT. It is expected to post earnings before taxes and interest (EBIT) down 6.8 percent year-on-year to $88.4 million, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

KVAERNER

The Norwegian builder of oil platforms, which has signalled that it may be up for sale, reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on Tuesday and raised its full-year revenue guidance even as it warned about margin pressures.

UPM-KYMMENE

The Finnish pulp and paper maker, due to publish earnings around 0730 GMT, is expected to report a third-quarter core operating profit of 175 million euros ($222 million), against 194 million a year ago.

BAKKAFROST

The Oslo-listed fish farmer reported an operational operating profit of 208.7 million Danish crowns ($35.61 million) for the third quarter, largely in line with the 211 million crowns expectation in a Reuters poll of analysts. The company kept its 2014 fish farm output forecast unchanged and predicted a small increase for 2015.

