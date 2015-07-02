FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 2
#Advanced Medical Equipment
July 2, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 2 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ELECTROLUX

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to stop Electrolux from buying General Electric Co’s appliance business, saying the $3.3 billion deal would hurt competition, and consumers, by combining two of the three top makers of stoves, cooktops and ovens.

CEO Keith McLoughlin is due to hold a conference call with analysts and media regarding the development at 0630 GMT.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
