NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 31

STOCKHOLM, OCt 31 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIAN RENKAAT

The Finnish winter tyre maker posted on Friday a bigger-than-expected 25 percent year-on-year drop in third-quarter operating profit to 72.1 million euros ($90.6 million) and said full-year profits could end up 22 percent lower than in 2013 due to lower sales in Russia.

ORKLA

Orkla Chairman and key shareholder Stein Erik Hagen told TV2 he does not plan to sell the Norwegian firm, which is shifting its focus from being an industrial conglomerate into a consumer brands company, responding to media speculation he is unhappy with returns and may want to sell his 249 million shares.

SONGA OFFSHORE

Norwegian rig firm Songa Offshore has finalised a $1.1 billion senior secured credit facility to finance its Songa Encourage and Songa Enabler rigs.

TDC

The Danish telecom operator is expected to report a 10.7 percent fall in third-quarter operating profit, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. The earnings report is due at around 0700 GMT. The profit fall is partly due to losses in the company’s cost centre.

