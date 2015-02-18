NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 18

OSLO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CARLSBERG

Danish brewer Carlsberg said its fourth quarter operating profit fell by 22 percent due to weakness in Russia, one of its top markets, and its chief executive would leave the firm in June.

Carlsberg’s operating profit before special items dropped to 1.79 billion crowns ($275.9 million) from 2.3 billion crowns a year ago, missing analysts’ expectation for 1.93 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

GN STORE NORD

The Danish hearing aids and headset maker reported fourth-quarter core profit (EBITA) in line with forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected a higher profit in 2015. .

SWEDISH MATCH

The tobacco maker is due to post full-year results at 0715 GMT.

ASSA ABLOY

The AIB non-residential building activity index, an indicator of demand for machinery and components used to construct buildings in the United States, a key market for the Swedish lock maker, fell to 49.9 in January, the American Institute of Architects said on Wednesday.

DOLPHIN

The Norwegian seismic surveyor swung into an operating profit in the fourth quarter as they said the expect tender activity to recover from extremely low levels caused by the significant drop in oil prices from the second half this year. .

