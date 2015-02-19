FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 19
February 19, 2015

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truck maker is due to publish shipments of its trucks for the month of January at 0730 GMT. Deliveries of its Volvo, Mack, Renault and UD-branded trucks are seen up 10 percent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

GRIEG SEAFOOD

The Norwegian fish farmer posted a rise in fourth quarter operating profits thanks to a one-off gain, and said the market for salmon was strong and that it was considering paying a dividend.

Additional reporting by Stockholm newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
