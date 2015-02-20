FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb. 20
February 20, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb. 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SAAB

Australia will not partner with Sweden to build its next-generation submarine fleet due to the Swedish defence firm’s lack of recent experience, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Friday, narrowing the list of potential partners for the A$50 billion ($39 billion) program to Germany, France and Japan.

SCA INDUSTRIVARDEN

Daily Svenska Dagbladet reported on Friday the Swedish tax authority has launched a probe into SCA, which is at the centre of a corporate spending scandal. It is expected to look at company jet travels of resigning chairman Sverker Martin-Lof that were approved by main owner Industrivarden’s chief executive Anders Nyrén, the paper said.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

