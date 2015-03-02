NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 2

HELSINKI, March 2 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOKIA

The world’s third-largest mobile equipment maker has seen nothing in its business that would lead it to change its financial outlook, its chief executive said on Sunday.

“Nothing specific has happened in the past couple of weeks. It is kind of business as usual,” Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri said in a press conference ahead of the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona.

Separately, Nokia and Japan’s NTT DoCoMo on Monday said they are working together to develop networks running at high frequencies for use in the 5G wireless era - technology expected to be showcased at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

