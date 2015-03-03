NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 3

STOCKHOLM, March 3 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

GENMAB

The Danish biotech firm reported 2014 operating income (EBIT) above its own guidance late on Monday. Genmab’s operating profit rose to 265 million Danish crowns ($40 million), up from 69 million crowns in 2013 and above a previous guidance of between 175 and 250 million crowns. The company said it sees an operating profit between 200 and 275 million crowns in 2015.

ARCAM Magnus Rene, chief executive at Swedish 3D printing firm Arcam , sold 93,000 shares in the company last week according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s (FSA) insider registry after market close on Monday. After the sale, Rene owns just below 66,000 shares in the firm and options for 40,000 shares.

